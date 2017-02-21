Varsity Cup round 4 wrap up

Maties supporters show some spirit as they prepare for the fourth round of the Varisty Cup. Photo by: Liam Hamer Nel

Last night’s game between CUT and Shimlas was postponed till today due to a waterlogged field, while NWU-Pukke, UJ and Maties won their respective games. Read more for the score breakdowns and Varsity Shield results. We’ll be adding full game reports through the course of the day.

  • Ikeys 15-20 NWU-Pukke
  • UJ 18-17 UP-TUKS
  • Maties 35-16 Madibaz

Varsity Shield results:

  • UKZN 16-10 UFH
  • UWC 88-8 Rhodes
  • TUT 13-17 WSU

Please come back again later as we add full game reports through the course of the day.

Hat trick win for Maties

