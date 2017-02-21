Varsity Cup round 4 wrap up

Last night’s game between CUT and Shimlas was postponed till today due to a waterlogged field, while NWU-Pukke, UJ and Maties won their respective games. Read more for the score breakdowns and Varsity Shield results. We’ll be adding full game reports through the course of the day.

Ikeys 15-20 NWU-Pukke

UJ 18-17 UP-TUKS

Maties 35-16 Madibaz

Varsity Shield results:

UKZN 16-10 UFH

UWC 88-8 Rhodes

TUT 13-17 WSU

Please come back again later as we add full game reports through the course of the day.