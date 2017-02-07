UCT Ikeys secure first win against CUT Ixias

Yesterday, the second round of Varsity Cup saw a dramatic game with the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) FNB Ikeys taking on the FNB CUT Ixias from Bloemfontein’s Central University of Technology.



With a spectacular backdrop of the Devils Peak mountain looking over the Green Mile rugby fields at UCT, the cold and windy conditions would prove to be a problem for the players. Before the customary national anthem began, a moment of silence was held for the legendary Springbok rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen who passed away yesterday. A few kind words were said about Joost and soon after the game began, with the two teams eager to play some worthy rugby in honour of the great man and rugby player that Joost was.

The first half started off with the Ikeys putting themselves in a good position when Cuan Hablutzel scored the first try of the game for the home team. The wind proved to be problematic for Lohan Lubbe when he missed a penalty kick for the Ikeys as the ball traveled away from the poles.

Despite the Ikeys scoring a great try and the Ixias with no points on the scoreboard, the game lost its momentum as both teams slowly lost continuity with many knock-ons taking place from both sides.

There was a brief strategy break during the first half which saw tensions run high. A spear tackle from the UCT side sparked a tussle between the two teams. Nama Xaba received a yellow card and was sent off, leaving the Ikeys down one player. Not longer after Jason Klaassen, the Ikeys’ Captain, was given a red card for a dangerous tackle. Klassen was sent off for 20 minutes.

With the FNB Ikeys missing two players, the CUT Ixias looked to use the failings of the Ikeys to their advantage. Towards the end of the first half Joel Smith scored a lucky last minute try for the Ikeys. A successful conversion from Lohan Lubbe saw the FNB Ikeys with a comfortable 12-0 lead at the end of half time.

The second half started off with immense pressure from the CUT Ixias leading in possession with 53%. With CUT starting the second half with some constructive running, UCT looked for a comeback with Luke Stringer taking the charge in the absence of Klaasen. With yet another dangerous tackle from the home team, Joel Smith was sent off the field with a yellow card.

With the Ikeys missing two players, CUT made a comeback with a brilliant try scored by Darren Adonis after a great pass by Martin Jacobs. However Jacobs unsuccessfully secured the conversion for the CUT Ixias, leaving the visiting team with 5 points to 12. When Joel Smit returned to the field, CUT scored another try by Adonis in the dying minutes of the second half. Jacobs secured the conversion of the visiting team finding them at 12-12.

The game came to a dramatic end as UCT was awarded a penalty in extra time. With Rob Anderson opting for a tap and go, the ball was handed to Rayno Mapoe who dashed down the field before handing the ball over to Rico Lategan who secured a 7 point try last minute win of 21-12 for the Cape Town home team.

In round three of Varsity Cup the FNB Ikeys face off with the FNB Shimlas at the Xerox Shimlas Park in Bloemfontein, while the FNB CUT go against FNB Wits at the Wits Rugby Stadium in Johannesburg.

Team scorers:

FNB Ikey Tigers: 21

Tries: Cuan Hablutzel, Joel Smith, Rico Lategan (Seven point try)

Conversions: Lohan Lubbe, Rob Anderson

Cards: Nama Xaba (Yellow), Jason Klaasen (Red), Joel Smith (Yellow)

FNB CUT: 12

Tries: Darren Adonis (2)

Con: Martin Jacobs

Teams:

FNB Ikeys first XV: 1 Wayrin Losper, 2 Cuan Hablutzel, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 4 Nama Xaba, 5 Duncan Saffy, 6 Jason Klaasen (C), 7 Luke Stringer, 8 Nyasha Tarusenga, 9 Hilio de Abreu, 10 Jez Mcintyre, 11 Joel Smith, 12 Rico Lategan, 13 Tristan Mouton, 14 Rayno Mapoe, 15 Lohan Lubbe.

Replacements: 16 William Day, 17 Marty Chandler, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazebuko, 19 Alva Senderayi, 20 Sanele Malwane, 21 Lohan Lubbe, 22 Rob Anderson, 23 Stef de Gouveia

FNB CUT first XV: 1 Jean Volkwyn, 2 Theunis Truter, 3 Hendrik Smit, 4 Pieter Venter, 5 Rayno Nel, 6 Dean Rossouw (C), 7 Dian Dry, 8 Stefan Kruger, 9 Ruben Heymans, 10 Martin Jacobs, 11 Tiiesetso Madonsela, 12 Louis Nel, 13 Waldo Putter, 14 Masego Toolo, 15 Darren Adonis

Replacements: 16 Stefan Jacobs, 17 Stefan van Schalkwyk, 18 Sylvester Makakole, 19 Kian Skippers, 20 Dean Jacobs, 21 Denver Kleu, 22 Brendan Verster, 23 Chrisjan du Toit

Man of the Match: Darren Adonis

Written by: Rachel Laemmle