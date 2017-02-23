Tips for Ultra 2017

Ultranauts, the weekend you live for is almost here! Yes, the most insane party with some of the biggest DJs in the world is only a few sleeps away. While you day dream, fantasize and most likely obsess over Ultra South Africa, here are a few handy tips guaranteed to make your jol Ultra awesome.



Cashless

Before you head off to Ultra this weekend make sure that you have organised your cash. Like last year, Ultra is continuing the cashless system saving you the stress of taking your wallet. Money will be loaded onto a card or your wristband either at the online cashout or topup station. The online cashout is already open so save yourself time and avoid the queues by topping up before heading off to Ultra.

On point with your outfit

Everyone wants to look fly and be on fleek with their outfit but be practical at the same time. You are going to be dancing the night away, possibly in the rain. Ladies this is not the time to be wearing your high heels or gladiators. Wear comfortable closed shoes to avoid the mud. No one wants to have feet so dirty it looks like a fake tan gone horribly wrong.

Also do not forget to bring something warm with. Yes, it is summer but it does get cold. Do not be that person who thinks they can brave the weather and ends up stealing someone else’s jacket.

Know the line up

You have paid good money to see some of the most happening DJs so be sure to know when they are performing. Get to the stage at least 15 minutes before their performance. You do not want to be stuck at the back of the crowd. You want to be up front and partying with your favourite DJ.

Meeting point

With thousands of people at Ultra, you are bound to lose your friends at some point. Phones may die and you are left alone with no game plan. You are not going to find your friends in a crowd that big, so create a meeting point so that if anyone ever gets lost you know where to find each other. Another useful tip is to write your friend’s number on your arm because let’s be honest, we don’t remember numbers when we have phones but when they die… well then it is a problem.

Have fun!

The most important tip… have fun, that is why you are going to Ultra. Let your hair down and go bat sh**t crazy. Laugh, dance and remember what you can. I won’t tell you how to have fun since Ultranauts are experts at fun.

Note: No good story started with a salad.

Visit ultrasouthafrica.com for more info.

Written by Jody Davison