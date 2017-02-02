Does the idea of sipping a tasty cold craft beer as some of SA’s finest bands play against a beautiful backdrop appeal to you? If so, Saggy Stone Brewing Co’s first Beer & Music Festival is just the thing for you. Even better, we have three sets of double camping tickets to give away!

While many local music festivals are growing larger and more impersonal, this first ever festival gives festival goers a chance to enjoy a more intimate experience, without skimping on the quality of music.

The Saggy Stone Beer & Music Festival brings 12 top-quality acts to the Saggy Stone Brewpub just outside of Robertson in the Western Cape the on February 11. The festival takes place among the plum orchards that surround the brewpub, a green oasis on the Klein Karoo wine route where brothers Adrian and Phillip Robinson brew their five distinct brews.

The brothers have been brewing since 2007 using the the all-grain method with the pure, moss-filtered spring water that flows from the top of the surrounding Langeberg mountains. Eager to have share in the experience of people enjoying their beers, they set up the brewpub in 2010 and now they’ve decided to take things to the next level by hosting a full-fledged music festival.

Listen to the star lineup below and take a look at this striking setting.

Competition details:

To stand a chance to win one of three sets of double tickets to Saggy Stone Beer & Music Festival, send an email to freebies@studentnewsgrid.com with “Saggy Stone” as the subject and let us know who you’re most looking forward to seeing.

For extra entries to improve your chance of winning, please register on this site, like us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and let us know that you did so in the email (along with your account name so we can verify).

Ts&Cs: By entering into this competition you will be added to our newsletter (from which you can easily unsubscribe). We will not pass on your details to any third party, aside from giving your name to the organisers should you be a winner of the free tickets.

Saggy Stone line up:

Bianca Wood (Facebook) (Youtube)

Al Bairre (Facebook) (Youtube)

Crimson House (Facebook) (Youtube)

Emile Swiegers (Facebook) (Youtube)

GoodLuck (Facebook) (Youtube)

Grassy Spark (Facebook) (Youtube)

Jono Simons (Facebook) (Soundcloud)

Majozi (Facebook) (Youtube)

Matthew Mole (Facebook) (Youtube)

Nomadic Orchestra (Facebook) (Youtube)

The Kiffness (Facebook) (Youtube)

Titan Guitar Duo (Facebook) (Soundcloud)

Saggy Stone event details:

Date: 11 February 2017

Time: Camping opens 9am, Bands play from 2pm till late

Venue: Amandalia Farm, Robertson

Tickets: on sale from http://saggystonebrewery.nutickets.co.za/11Feb

Watch this video to check what the venue looks like:

And an aerial view of the venue: