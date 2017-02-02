Rain doesn’t dampen the Vensters vibe at Stellenbosch

The drizzle did not dampen the Vensters vibe at Stellenbosch University’s welcoming week. The streets of Stellenbosch were overflowing with energy and people as everyone came to watch Vensters, which is a series of entertaining productions performed by the residences. This year’s theme was “let’s talk”.



On January 27, a handful of productions drew about 5,000 people to the front lawns of the various residences. The productions consisted of dance, theatre and comedy and incorporated currents affairs and issues such as the Fees Must Fall movement.

Vensters is an initiative of the MAD2 (Making A Decision 2 Make A Difference) committee. The initiative is a student-driven one, where funds are raised to aid the Matie Community Service, also known as the MGD (Matie Gemeenskapdiens). The vibrancy and excitement at Vensters was definitely enhanced by the tight security guards which were spotted at each production. The funds raised at Vensters will aid projects that are targeted at uplifting the Stellenbosch community. The initiative also instills values into students such as the culture of giving back to the community.

The results for Vensters are as follows:

1st place: Huis Visser and Minerva

2nd place: HTB and Kerkenberg

3rd place: Meerhoff and Serruria and Osler and Huis Neethling

Erika Buhrman, a mentor at the university residence, told SNG how she enjoyed seeing the excitement and anticipation on some first years’ faces when they arrived. Buhrman also said, “it was a relief to see them become more comfortable here day by day”.

Liane Greyvensteyn, Primaria at Minerva Residence, said her favourite part of welcoming week was “definitely the feeling [she] got when [they] won Vensters and knowing that the hard work paid off”.

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum