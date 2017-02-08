Pukke win Varsity Cricket title from Tuks

Action-packed, fast-paced and exciting; three expressions describing Varsity Cricket 2017. From January 30 to February 4, Potchefstroom was the perfect sunny and hot host for the Varsity Cricket competition between the top cricket teams from South Africa’s universities.

With the action spread across three fields, teams from Maties, Pukke, UWC, UJ, Tuks, Kovsies, UCT and Madibaz played against each other to compete for the coveted prize, as Tuks looked to retain the title.

In days filled with games, the action and performance from the players was immense. With the games played in the 20-over format, there were great sixes, immaculate bowling and some nerve-wracking endings. All the teams were competitive and no victory could be taken for granted.

Day 1

The first day got off to a slow start as rain halted play and the first 3 matches had to be called off, but soon after the Potchefstroom weather cleared up, the action kicked off. Once the rain subsided UCT played their first game against Kovsies in a shortened 16 over game. It was an exciting win for UCT with Jack Newby scoring a staggering 87 runs.

Day 2

Day 2 of the cricket action saw an upset as the men from University of Western Cape (UWC) beat defending champions Tuks with 14 balls to spare, helped by an opening stand of 101 by UWC openers, Tayo Walbrugh (44) and Adrian du Toit (63). However, the glory was short lived as UWC later lost against a spirited UJ side. UCT suffered losses against Pukke and Maties, with Maties beating them by 7 wickets. Pukke also went on to beat Madibaz at Senwes Park, with captain Wihan Lubbe smashing 86 runs from 53 balls. This was the second loss of the day for Madibaz, as they had lost against Kovsies earlier.

Day 3

The pressure was on the losing sides on day three as every game was crucial for booking a place in the playoffs. Maties started with a 144 partnership between their openers to secure victory over Kovsies. Tuks showed their champion side as they beat UCT with a landslide of 102 runs and continued impressive form to stroll past Kovsies by 7 wickets. Maties was still undefeated and determined for the playoffs as they beat UJ. Pukke also beat UWC, after UWC earlier lost against Madibaz.

Day 4

Day 4 was where the battle for the semi’s heated up, as the teams knew that the time for racking up points was getting less. UWC returned to the winning side as they convincingly destroyed foes UCT by 10 wickets. Despite a solid start, Kovsies lost to UJ and were searching for better days. Also searching for better form was UCT, who lost against Madibaz. The powerplay plus over, which can be called by a team and means a team gets double runs, saved both Pukke and Tuks respectively as Pukke hit 52 and Tuks 32 to save their teams from defeat, leaving Pukke still undefeated. UJ’s Stefan Klopper hit a massive 101 runs from 52 balls as UJ won the Gauteng derby with 98 runs.

Day 5

Day 5 was written in history books as the Pukke v UJ game saw 460 runs scored between the two teams. Pukke batsmen Wihan Lubbe and Janneman Malan both scored centuries and put 200 on the board after 16 overs. They went on to score 252 in their 20 overs, setting UJ the target of 253 for a win. The Pukke could not be too comfortable as UJ came out with a bang and scored quickly, but it was not to be as UJ ended on 208/3, which on any other day would’ve been a match–winning score. Varsity Cricket records broken: Highest individual score: Wihan Lubbe (125*) Highest partnership: 249 (Wihan Lubbe and Janneman Malan) Fastest century: Wihan Lubbe (47 balls) Highest team total: Pukke 252/2. Later in the day Pukke went down to Maties, who also took down Madibaz. UJ turned the tables and beat UCT, to go through to the semis.

Day 6

Playoff day finally came, with four teams ready to play in the semi–finals: Maties, Pukke, UJ and defending champions, Tuks. First to run on the field at Senwes Park was Tuks to face Maties. Craig Kirsten and Thomas Kaber led Tuks to yet another Varsity cricket final with bat and ball, beating Maties by 41 runs. The second semi saw hosts Pukke take on UJ and much was anticipated after the historic game between the two teams the previous day. Pukke comfortably took the game with 7 wickets as batsman Marques Ackerman had a good spell. This meant that is was a Pukke v Tuks final, two giants of the Varsity cricket competition.

The final was intense, to say the least. Tuks were looking to retain the title, just as Pukke were determined to put it in their trophy case. Tuks batted first, but runs were kept at bay as Pukke’s fielding and bowling was extraordinary, with great catches, a run out from Janneman Malan and a stumping from wicketkeeper, Edrich Lubbe. The Pukke restricted Tuks to 116/8 after 20 overs, needing only 117 to win.

The Pukke stepped in and seemed to be losing composure as wickets fell one by one. Marques Ackerman steadied the ship, scoring 29 runs, but also fell victim to the Tuks’ bowling attack. Unnecessary wickets kept falling as Pukke needed 34 runs from 40 balls to win, which they succeeded in and became the first team to beat Tuks in a final. The Pukke are the well–deserved Varsity cricket champions of 2017, led by a captain who always sets the tone, Wihan Lubbe.

The atmosphere, fun and excitement of Varsity cricket is something you need to experience at least once in your life.

Written by Van Zyl Cronje