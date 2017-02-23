PUK FM Local Top Ten February 22

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. We Are Charlie peaked at number 1 with Red Norton. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Mensdom by Francois Van Coke

#3 Smoke Town by Art Snakes

#4 Happiest In Water by Forefront

#5 Sidelines by Crawling King Snake

#6 Are We There Yet by Rubber Duc

#7 Trouble by Sutherland

#8 Lashes by Medicine Boy

#9 Feel It by Grassy Spark

#10 War by Ruby Gill

Ouch!, we don’t have media for this song right now, but you can enjoy some other tracks here.

What do you think of the selection? Did you like the choice, or do you think something else should be up there? Please let us know in the comments and don’t forget to like and share this.