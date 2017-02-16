PUK FM Local Top Ten February 15

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Francois Van Coke peaked at number 1 with Mensdom. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Smoke Town by Art Snakes

#3 Sidelines by Crawling King Snake

#4 Trouble by Sutherland

#5 Red Norton by We Are Charlie

#6 War by Ruby Gill

#7 Feel It by Grassy Spark

#8 Dancing Again by TiMO ODV

#9 Happiest In Water by Forefront

#10 Hail by Go Barefoot

