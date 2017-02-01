PUK FM Local Top Ten February 1

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Grassy Spark Ft Khaos Cotterell peaked at number 1 with Feel It. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Smoke Town by Art Snakes

#3 Hail by Go Barefoot

#4 Dancing Again by TiMO ODV

#5 War by Ruby Gill

#6 Deep Of The Night by Goldfish ft Diamond Thug

#7 Trouble by Sutherland

#8 Mensdom by Francois Van Coke

#9 Sidelines by Crawling King Snake

#10 I Play The Drums by Yo Grapes

