Options for graduates

Graduation season is approaching. What should be a time for celebration leaves many graduates anxious as they deal with the uncertainty of entering the competitive work world.

The Sunday Times reported that 175,000 of South Africa’s five million unemployed people are graduates. Graduates are faced with more difficulties than options. The few options include internships, becoming a post-graduate or finding a job.

Internships

Internships are great to kick-start one’s career but with a competitive job market only a few are chosen. The remuneration from most internships is insufficient to cover transport costs or basic necessities. Most often internships require interns to have their own transport which immediately excludes graduates from poor backgrounds.

If an internship is what you are looking for, be sure to check out Internships SA and Puff and Pass.

Post-graduate studies

Studying further is only an optionfor some due to the costs involved. For most financially-needy graduates, furthering their studies is not an option. Bursaries are either limited depending on one’s field of study or not guaranteed. NSFAS only funds undergraduates meaning that NSFAS funded graduates are not able to further their studies with financial assistance.

If you are a graduate looking to further your studies but you do not have the financial means to do so, check out the following places for bursaries and scholarships: Scholarships for Development, Careers Portal and Scholarship-Positions.

Job market

The job market is competitive and often requires experience that many new graduates don’t possess. Those unable to gain experience from internships are often overlooked for job opportunities. Graduates looking for work so that they can afford to continue their studies are faced with many obstacles. Many jobs are either unable to pay enough to cover fees or are unable to offer flexible schedules for students.

If you are an unemployed graduate and hungry for work, best you get on to Pnet, Jobvine and Careers24. Create a CV and make sure to job hunt every day. While opportunities may be scarce, there is work but you just have to look for it.

These challenges arguably contribute to the statistic of 175,000 unemployed graduates and indicate that education is sometimes not enough to succeed.

Written by Sharnade McKerry