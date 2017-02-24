Must have apps for students

For millennials, studying at university means that we no longer rely on the library for books. Today we prefer to download the ebook onto one of our many devices. As technology has opens up an oasis of possibilities, SNG decided to look at the best apps to enhance your learning experience.



Google Apps

Before we consider what apps help you with your studies, first be organized in the most efficient way possible. Using a combination of Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar and Google Keep will only make student life easier. Let the apps work for you.

Most people have a Gmail account and if you don’t, it’s not a mission to set up. It is worth the five minutes as Drive, Calendar and Keep apps will be interlinked to your Gmail. Google Drive will make sure you never have to worry about leaving your work at home. Google Drive allows you to store all your files (i.e. documents, pictures and videos) in a virtual cloud. This means that even if all your devices die, you can still use the campus computers to access your work.

With Google Calendar, you do not have to worry about buying a diary. Plus, you can set reminders so you will never forget important things like class, tests, homework and exams.

Google Keep is an app that will transform your experience in lectures. We all know that it is humanly impossible to type every word your lecturer says. So save yourself the stress, and download Google Keep to be your note taker. It allows you to record every word your lecturer says. You can then make notes, knowing you can always listen to the lecture again if you miss anything. This would also give you time to focus on engaging in class discussions.

Moleskine journals app

Maybe you are the kind of student who does not like the look of a notepad and prefers to have books for every subject. The Moleskine journal app serves this purpose. The app allows you to write notes and draw. The app is quite nifty as you can sync your books to your Drop box or Google Drive account.



Scribd

It does not matter what you study, the library is always one place every student must visit regularly. Often the book you want has been taken out or maybe you are looking for more resources, which makes Scribd a must have app for you. Scribd is an online library. To access the library you have to pay a monthly subscription but it is worth it.



Itunes U

For Apple lovers this is a must have, as Apple has created an online university which gives you access to study material from some of the top universities in the world. Some of the courses are taken from MIT, Oxford, Yale, and Cambridge. This is fantastic opportunity to learn more about subjects from your chosen degree. An app that could help you improve your grades.

So far all the apps accommodate students using Android and Apple devices but iTunes U is an apple product. But not all hope is lost for students using Android devices, in fact there is a better app for you called Free Online University.

Free Online University

The purpose of this app is to break the “barriers to education by reaching millions of learners around the world.” The app provides links to free education courses and resources from top universities around the world. This app has got material from Harvard University, MIT, Princeton University, Columbia University, Standford University, University College London, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Australian National University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

There are also a variety of learning categories to choose from which guarantees that there will be something for every student. Some of the learning categories include: arts, biology & life sciences, business & management, chemistry, computer science, economics & finance, education, energy & earth sciences, food and nutrition, health & society, humanities, law, mathematics and medicine.

This app does not stop there, it also provides courses for skill development and self-improvement such as programming, yoga, design, photography, Spanish, marketing, guitar, finance and cake decorating.



EasyBib

One of the most tedious and sometimes frustrating parts of doing assignments is bibliographies and citations. EasyBib will do your bibliography for you and save you the trouble of having to remember how to reference different sources. All you have to do is type in the name of the book then copy and paste.



Students today live in a digital world with tools capable of transforming the university experience in some of the best and most convenient ways possible.

“It’s not that we use technology, we live technology.” – Godfred Reggio

Written by Jody Davison