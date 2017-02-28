Maties give Ikeys a whipping

Stellenbosch Maties faced the Ikey tigers of UCT (University of Cape Town) in round five of the Varsity Cup last night.

Matie supporters watched the excitement at the Neelsie student centre. The intervarsity rivals proved to play an intense and adrenaline-charged game. Despite the windy weather conditions, the Ikey Tigers started well when Lohan Lubbe scored a penalty. The lead was short-lived as Craig Barry of Maties scored a try, which was then converted. Allowing the visitors to lead by 9-3.

With the UCT team playing one man less, Maties’ Chris Smit scored a try and conversion for a 16-3 lead. Ikeys were back in the game when they scored two penalties in the space of two minutes. The score was then 16-9.

Just seconds before half time, Maties scored yet another try allowing them to be at a 23-9 advantage. Nyasha Tarusenga of UCT scored a seven point try shortly after the start of second half. Just before the strategy break, Mates scored a try. Stephan Streicher of Stellenbosch, added more points to the board after scoring a try for the maroon team. Maties now led 36-16.

In the space of four minutes, Maties proved to be the winning team as two tries and a conversion were added to the scoreboard, allowing Maties a 47-16 win.

Maties men had a convincing win and played well, especially in the second half. The Stellenbosch team will face Shimlas of Free State next week, which is considered a “must-see game”.

Final score : Maties 47-16 Ikeys

FNB Player That Rocks: Johan Momsen (FNB Maties)

SCORES

FNB UCT: 16 Tries: Nyasha Tarusenga Cons: Rob Anderson Drop goals: Rob Anderson Pens: Lohan Lubbe, Rob Anderson Cards: Rico Lategan (Yellow)

FNB Maties: 47 Tries: Duncan Saal (one seven-pointer, two five-pointers), Christopher Smith, Craig Barry (seven-pointer), Michal Haznar, Stephan Streicher. Cons: Christopher Smith (4).

Teams

The FNB Ikeys: 1 Wayrin Losper, 2 Cuan Hablutzel, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 4 Duncan Saffy, 5 Gary Porter, 6 Sanele Malwane (C), 7 Luke Stringer, 8 Nyasha Tarusenga, 9 Stefano de Gouveia, 10 Rob Anderson, 11 Joel Smith, 12 Rico Lategan, 13 Suwi Chibale, 14 Rayno Mapoe, 15 Lohan Lubbe.

Substitutions: 16 Martin Chandler, 17 William Day, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazebuko, 19 Kuyenzeka Xaba, 20 Vernon Peterson, 21 Hilio De Abreu, 22 Tristan Mouton, 23 Gerard Pieterse.

The FNB Maties: 1 Niel Oelofse, 2 Craig Corbett, 3 Jacobus van der Merwe, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Johan Momsen, 6 Saud Abrahams, 7 Jacobus van Dyk, 8 Devon Nash, 9 Brendon Nell, 10 Christopher Smith, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 12 Chris Smit, 13 Michal Haznar, 14 Duncan Saal, 15 Craig Barry

Replacements: 16 Johan Kirsten, 17 Wesley Adonis, 18 Wikus Groenewald, 19 Mitchell Carstens, 20 Stephan Streicher, 21 Albertus de Wet, 22 Douglas Steyn, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel.

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum