HireAGraduate stages peaceful protest

Yesterday morning, the #HireAGraduate campaign sparked a peaceful protest that rallied Eastern Cape’s unemployed graduates.

Unemployed graduates gathered at 19 spots in the Eastern Cape and staged a peaceful protest. They took to the streets dressed in graduation attire while holding placards. One placard read ” #HireAGraduate campaign E.C, flashmob, staying at home with our degrees must stop!”

The campaign received an outpouring of support and hopes to decrease the statistic of unemployed graduates in the Eastern Cape by creating a platform to raise awareness.

https://twitter.com/SISONKE_MD/status/834299239207419904

https://twitter.com/ginzimas/status/834330342903443456

Written by Sharnade’ Mc Kerry