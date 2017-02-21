Hat trick win for Maties

14 000 Maties fans braved the wind to watch their team maintain a winning streak. For the third week in a row, Maties have beaten their opposition and are clearly a force to be reckoned with.

Maties of Stellenbosch University, entertained NMMU Madibaz of Port Elizabeth at Coetzenburg.

It was a slow start to the game as both teams struggled to score. Thomas Kean put NMMU in front with a try in the 20th minute. Soon after, Maties replied with a try and missed the conversion, leaving the score 5-3. A few minutes before half time, Madibaz scored a try and missed the conversion. This was soon followed by another Madibaz penalty. Madibaz left the field in the lead at 5-11.

The men of Stellenbosch were determined as ever to win the game. This was evident as in the space of just ten minutes, two tries ( one being a seven- point try), as well as a conversion followed, allowing Maties to get ahead of Madibaz 21-11.

Rouch Nel of Madibaz went on to score a try, as NMMU Madibaz trailed, 21-16. The last few minutes of the game were tense, as spectators were glued to the game. Maties secured the win with two consecutive tries and a conversion just three minutes before time. Maties are now the log leaders.

Final score: 35-16

FNB Player That Rocks: Brendon Nell (FNB Maties)

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 35

Five-point tries: Niel Oelofse, Ian Groenewald, Craig Barry, Michal Haznar

Seven-point tries: Brendon Nell

Penalties: Chris Smith (4)

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum