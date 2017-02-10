Hair tips for newbie naturals

Thinking of returning natural or have you made the decision but don’t know where to start? First, you will need a lot of patience and commitment. Here are some tips for newbie naturals that will make your natural hair journey easier.



Tip 1: Porosity Test

The porosity test indicates whether you fall under the low or high porosity category which shows you what products are best for your hair. Place a clean strand of hair in half a glass of water. If your strand floats you have low porosity hair which means your hair doesn’t retain moisture easily and is prone to product build up.

Other indications of low porosity hair is dry hair even after moisturizing it and water beading on the top of the strands. Clarifying Shampoo, Deep conditioning with heat, light oils and products are recommended for low porosity hair.

If your clean strand of hair sinks your hair is high porosity. Heavier oils and products are recommended for high porosity hair because it loses moisture easily.

Tip 2: To Big Chop or Transition

Big chop refers to cutting off the damaged hair in one go. Whereas transitioning refers to cutting your damaged hair at a comfortable pace. The choice of how to start your journey is entirely up to you. Either way you need to get rid of the damaged hair to keep your hair looking fresh.

Tip 3: Reduce use of heat and chemical products

Using heat and chemical products can set you back on your journey. Not using these products are recommended for the best and fastest results.

Tip 4: Get a hair regimen that works for you

Your hair regimen should include a wash day, deep conditioner, protein treatment and Loc or Lco method. For wash day you can either use a sulphate free shampoo and conditioner or co-wash. Deep conditioners and protein treatments are available at stores but DIY deep conditioners and protein treatments are recommended to avoid spending money on products that won’t work for your hair.

To style your hair on a regular basis you will need a good leave-in conditioner, oil and creame. The Loc or Lco method refers to the order of applying these products e.g. leave-in conditioner, oil and creame or leave-in conditioner, creame and oil.

Tip 5: 7 Hair care tricks

Here are some tricks of the trade which are easy to follow and will ensure that your hair is always on point: