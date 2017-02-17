A glance at student anxiety

Feeling anxious is a common emotion when facing problems or before writing an important exam. Despite popular belief, anxiety disorders are not the same as feeling anxious. This disorder is a severe mental illness that causes a constant and overwhelming worry that leads to distress that hinders the ability to live an ordinary life.



Panic disorders, social anxiety disorder and generalized anxiety disorder are common anxiety disorders among students. The SA Depression and Anxiety Group listed the following factors as contributors to student depression and anxiety: financial and other forms of stress, drugs, smoking, unsafe sex and bullying.

General symptoms of anxiety disorders:

• Feeling of panic, fear and uneasiness

• Insomnia

• Shortness of breath

• Heart palpitations

• Sweaty hands or feet

• Restlessness

• Nausea

• Dizziness

• Muscle Tension

Coping mechanism for anxiety disorders:

• Eat healthy meals

• Get enough sleep

• Maintain a positive attitude

• Talk to someone

• Learns what triggers your anxiety

• Exercise

• Take a time-out

• Take deep breaths

The exact cause of anxiety disorders are unknown but learning what triggers your anxiety helps you choose coping mechanisms that works best for you.

Written by Shanrade’ Mc Kerry