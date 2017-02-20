Albums to look out for in 2017

Tremaine by Trey Songz: It’s been a while since Mr. Steal Yo’ Girl has released anything new, with his recent legal troubles taking centre stage, but this album by the RnB superstar promises to live up to fans’ expectations with many soulful ballads.

Culture by Migos: With hits such as ‘Bad and Boujee’ and ‘T-shirt’ already making waves, it’s only a matter of time before this album becomes the most downloaded album on the net. The album was released earlier in January of this year.

Plata O Plomo by Fat Joe and Remy Ma: This is the upcoming collaborative album from Fat Joe and Remy Ma, and was scheduled to be released on 17 February 2017. If you like the feel of ‘All the way up’, then you’ll love this album as it features collaborations with French Montana and Kent Jones, among other artists.

Zone by Gucci Mane: Gucci Mane has been relatively low-key, but since his “newfound freedom”, he plans on making a big comeback. If you like the sound of ‘Black Beatles’, then be sure to check out this album as it has tracks of a similar sound.

÷ by Ed Sheeren: This is the third studio album from the English singer-songwriter, and with ‘Shape of You’ already making waves around many countries, this album is sure to be a hit. Be sure to watch out for ‘Castle on the Hill’ as well. The album is set to be released on the 3 March 2017.

The New Toronto 2 by Tory Lanez: There’s no doubt that this RnB musician has been stirring things up in the industry, with hits such as ‘Luv’ and ‘Say It’, it seems that Lanez is on his way to stardom.

All Your Fault: Pt. 1 by Bebe Rexha: With the album’s lead single ‘I Got You’, this album promises to appeal to everyone. The album was released on 17 February 2017.

SweetSexySavage by Kehlani: This sassy diva is showing no signs of slowing down with her debut album. Be sure to check out ‘CRZY’ and ‘Distraction’. The album is set to be released in February 2017.

More Life by Drake: With ‘Fake Love’ making its way around, the album promises to raise the bar that was previously set by Views. The album is set to be released in the early part of 2017.

Spirit by Depeche Mode: Despite more than 35 years of success in the industry, the band still manages to excite fans every time they release a new album. The album will see the band bringing its classic style to each track, making it unique.

Near to The Wild Heart of Life by Japandroids: These blistering punk rockers have exhilarated fans time and time again, so it should come as no surprise that this new album will raise the bar even higher for the duo. This is a definite must for all true rock fans. The album was released in late January 2017.

Written by: Serishka Moodley

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/sections/entertainment/music/5316-albums-to-look-out-for-in-2017