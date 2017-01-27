Worker unrest at Unisa stops registration

The National Educational and Allied Workers Union’s (Nehawu) nationwide strike continues as talks between Unisa and Nehawu resume today.



Members of @NEHAWU Florida branch protesting outside UNISA Florida Campus pic.twitter.com/zzst7zwvg9 — kofifi Fm News (@kofififmnews) January 27, 2017

Protests began on Monday after wage negotiations came to a deadlock.

Unisa is considering every avenue to resolve the wage dispute. Yesterday, Unisa extended the registration period as striking workers prevented students from registering.

Khanya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson, said “We (Nehawu) began with protests from Monday but from today (January 26) onwards it is a full strike and we will shut down Unisa campuses.” Yesterday, it was reported that the entrance to Midrand campus was closed off and gridlocked traffic between VodacomWorld and Boulders Mall. Florida campus’ entrance was also blocked by workers protesting. Traffic delays and burning tyres were reported outside Sunnyside campus in Pretoria.

Nehawu and university management have been in discussions at Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) since November, 2016. The Union asked for a 14% wage increment when the university was prepared to offer 4.5%. According to a statement released by Nehawu, the university’s proposed wage increase “confirms the high level of arrogance and our long held suspicion that the employer has not been negotiating in good faith.”

Unisa has also revealed the extent of their financial predicament to be R1 billion deficit. Martin Ramotshela, Unisa spokesperson, explained that the university cannot make any commitments due to other financial concerns such as the additional 910 staff members and the university fees for 2017.

Ramotshela said,“Any financial commitment that the university makes at this stage, including on staff costs, must ensure the future sustainability of the university and safeguarding of jobs.”

The strike stirred social media as students vented about not being able to register when the deadline for registration was today. While others questioned Nehawu’s demands given Unisa’s financial situation.

On what basis are @NEHAWU demanding a 14% wage increase? Host because? Here's @unisa's on only being able to afford 4.5%.#unisastrike pic.twitter.com/wJLOQOfAsG — I am an African (@Clint_ZA) January 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/deepa910/status/824567100794605569

The outcome of today’s discussion will determine whether Nehawu continues to strike and whether registration will be able to continue next week.