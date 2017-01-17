With the registration process for first year students starting on 18 January, students have been cautioned on who they take assistance from. In a post on the UP website students were urged to only take advice from university staff when dealing with fees, housing, registration or any other administrative support. According to UP, “no political party or organisation has been given permission to provide assistance to students as specified above, and students should not be misled to think otherwise.”

On 12 January, the UP fees must fall (UPFMF) movement released a statement raising their disappointment in UP’s warning calling it a “dull-witted propaganda stunt” and labelling it as disingenuous. Political societies on campus have offered assistance to students in previous years.

According to UPFMF the university lacks the capacity to handle the amount of students during registration and voiced their mistrust by stating, ” The Temporary Student Committee (TSC) or any SRC or Student Representative structure of the university has never been in a position to truly represent the interests of the poor and marginalised students of UP – these structures form part and parcel of the anti-black and ant-poor structural make up of UP.”

UP statement cautions students against accepting unauthorised assistance: http://www.up.ac.za/en/news/post_2402832-students-cautioned-against-accepting-unauthorised-assistance-

Read the full statement from UPFM here: https://www.facebook.com/UPFreeEducation/posts/1098309753600337:0

Written by: Staff Reporter

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/sections/news/tuks-news/5228-up-warns-against-unauthorised-assistance-during-registration