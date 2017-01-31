Tuks edge ahead of Maties in wet Varsity Cup first game

Maties (Stellenbosch University) met Tuks (University of Pretoria) at a damp and rainy Loftus stadium for their first game of the 2017 Varsity Cup rugby tournament. With both teams showing solid defence in the wet weather, home team Tuks managed to edge ahead with a narrow victory.

Wet conditions proved to be an obstacle for both teams as they struggled to score in the opening minutes of the game. After about 18 minutes, Maties flyhalf Ernst Stapelberg kicked a penalty to place Maties on the scoreboard.

Both teams had good defence lines and tried to dominate the ball. Tuks player Chris Massyn scored a try and just before halftime, Maties flyhalf Stapelberg recorded another penalty kick. By half time, the score was 5-6, with the Maroon Machines in the lead.

The excitement and tension built up to the 58th minute where Tuks flyhalf Tinus de Beer kicked a penalty. This was was almost immediately replied to by Stapelberg, who kicked his own penalty. Tuks’ defence line in the second half was a stumbling block for Maties despite their lead in the game. Tuks’ De Beer had the final say in the game when he scored a try with just minutes left on the clock.

Tuks do not feature in round two, but return in round three of the FNB Varsity Cup when they travel to Port Elizabeth to face FNB NMMU. Maties however, will return to round two next week, where they will face FNB Wits on home ground.

FULL TIME: Maties 9 Tuks 13

FNB Player that Rocks: Chris Massyn (FNB Tuks)

Scorers

FNB UP-Tuks: 13

Tries: Chris Massyn, Tinus de Beer. Pen: Tinus de Beer

FNB Maties: 9

Pens: Ernst Stapelberg (3)

FNB UP-Tuks: 15. Divan Rossouw, 14. Dewald Naude, 13. Toko Maebane, 12. Impi Visser, 11. Keanan van Wyk, 10. Tinus de Beer, 9. Theo Maree, 8. Chris Massyn, 7. Marco van Staden, 6. Ruan Steenkamp (c), 5. Eli Snyman, 4. Aston Fortuin, 3. Neethling Fouche, 2. Jan-Henning Campher, 1. Andrew Beerwinkel.

Subs: 16. Theuns Reynolds, 17. Jaco Holtzhausen, 18. Brian Leitch, 19. Eduan Lubbe, 20. Raegen Oranje, 21. Christo Hamman, 22. Mervano da Silva, 23. Franco van den Berg.

FNB Maties: 15. Craig Barry, 14. Duncan Saal, 13. Kyle Steyn, 12. Braam Venter, 11. Edwill van der Merwe, 10. Ernst Stapelberg, 9. Paul de Wet, 8. Devon Nash, 7. Kobus van Dyk, 6. Beyers de Villiers (c), 5. Johan Momsen, 4. Ernst van Rhyn, 3. Jacobus van der Merwe, 2. Freddie Kirsten, 1. Wesley Adonis.

Subs: 16. Craig Corbett, 17. Niel Oelofse, 18. Janco Venter, 19. Mitchell Carstens, 20. Logan Boonzaaier, 21. Chris Smith, 22. Ryan Muller, 23. Wikus Groenewald.

Written by: Tess Vengadajellum