Survival guide for First years

You are no longer the big fish in the pond. Gone are the days of routine classes and half hour lunch breaks. It’s time to get equipped for the real world. Welcome to some of the best years of your life first year students!

I remember my first day at university like it was the striking image of yesterday. I remember getting lost on campus, frantically jotting down lecture notes and comfortably walking out of class for the occasional smoke break. Yes the life of a first year student may seem intimidating but so are most new things at first. As long as you stick to a few survival guidelines you’ll be on the road to enjoying an awesome first year of becoming an “adult.”

Before stepping foot onto campus do not forget the following essentials: a backpack with enough stationary and always have an extra pen! No one wants to be half way through an exam with an empty pen. It is also always wise to make sure you have some cash on you in case of emergencies. Last but certainly not least, do not forget your chargers… trust me you’ll feel lost without your cellphone or laptop.

Something important to remember as a first year is to never take your lecture and study time for granted. Concentrating and actually attending all of your lectures will benefit you in the long run. So before you start ditching your 7:45 philosophy lecture for a few extra hours of sleep in hopes of recovering from last night’s jol, remember one thing. Once you miss a class you’ll be stuck on your own trying to figure out the problems in your follow up class.

Taking notes in lectures is a priority! There is no need to scramble down every last word. It is impossible to write every word said so take short notes while paying attention. Take notes, you are not a human computer capable of remembering everything and save yourself some time during the tedious exam period.

Adhere to a time table, I created a personalized time-table and it helped me a great deal throughout my first year. You need to jot down important reminders or class changes. This will help make the stressful first few weeks of varsity more relaxed.

Make new friends and expand your social group. University is an exciting phase in your life where you’ll meet new and interesting people from all different walks of life. So take the time to get to know one another and build friendships that will last you a lifetime.

Find a balance – between classes, studying and extra co-curricular activities. It is important to make some time for yourself and hang out with friends. Do not let the pressure of becoming a top student consume you. Before your brain wires out from information overload, take a few hours to enjoy the student life and what it has to offer.

It’s easy to become distracted by the nonchalant student life at first, but always put your studies first and remember to find a balance between social and academic.

Written by: Leigh Septoo

