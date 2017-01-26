Saggy Stone debuts beer & music fest

Does the idea of sipping a tasty cold craft beer as some of SA’s finest bands play against a beautiful backdrop appeal to you? If so, Saggy Stone Brewing Co’s first Beer & Music Festival is just the thing for you.

While many local music festivals are growing larger and more impersonal, this first ever festival gives festival goers a chance to enjoy a more intimate experience, without skimping on the quality of music.

The Saggy Stone Beer & Music Festival brings 12 top-quality acts to the Saggy Stone Brewpub just outside of Robertson in the Western Cape the on February 11. The festival takes place among the plum orchards that surround the brewpub, a green oasis on the Klein Karoo wine route where brothers Adrian and Phillip Robinson brew their five distinct brews.

The brothers have been brewing since 2007 using the the all-grain method with the pure, moss-filtered spring water that flows from the top of the surrounding Langeberg mountains. Eager to have share in the experience of people enjoying their beers, they set up the brewpub in 2010 and now they’ve decided to take things to the next level by hosting a full-fledged music festival.

Listen to the star lineup below and take a look at this striking setting.

Line up

Bianca Wood (Facebook) (Youtube)

Al Bairre (Facebook) (Youtube)

Crimson House (Facebook) (Youtube)

Emile Swiegers (Facebook) (Youtube)

GoodLuck (Facebook) (Youtube)

Grassy Spark (Facebook) (Youtube)

Jono Simons (Facebook) (Soundcloud)

Majozi (Facebook) (Youtube)

Matthew Mole (Facebook) (Youtube)

Nomadic Orchestra (Facebook) (Youtube)

The Kiffness (Facebook) (Youtube)

Titan Guitar Duo (Facebook) (Soundcloud)

Event details:

Date: 11 February 2017

Time: Camping opens 9am, Bands play from 2pm till late

Venue: Amandalia Farm, Robertson

Tickets: on sale from http://saggystonebrewery.nutickets.co.za/11Feb

www.facebook.com/SaggyStone

www.instagram.com/saggystone

Watch this video to check what the venue looks like:

And an aerial view of the venue: