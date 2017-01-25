PUK FM Local Top Ten January 25

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens on Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. TiMO ODV peaked at number 1 with Dancing Again. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Feel It by Grassy Spark ft Khaos Cotterell

#3 Deep Of The Night by Goldfish ft Diamond Thug

#4 Smoke Town by Art Snakes

#5 Hail by Go Barefoot

#6 War by Ruby Gill

#7 I Play The Drums by Yo Grapes

#8 Trouble by Sutherland

#9 Holding On by Matthew Mole

#10 Sidelines by Crawling King Snake

