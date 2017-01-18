PUK FM Local Top Ten January 18

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Goldfish ft Diamond Thug peaked at number 1 with Deep Of The Night. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Dancing Again by TiMO ODV

#3 I Play The Drums by Yo Grapes

#4 Feel It by Grassy Spark ft Khaos Cotterell

#5 Holding On by Matthew Mole

#6 Smoke Town by Art Snakes

#7 Hail by Go Barefoot

#8 War by Ruby Gill

#9 None Of The Others by The Plastics

#10 Trouble by Sutherland

