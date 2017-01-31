NMMU Madibaz outscore UCT Ikeys in first Varsity Cup match

Yesterday evening in the first round of the 2017 Varsity Cup Rugby competition the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) FNB Ikeys were overpowered by the visiting Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University’s (NMMU) FNB Madibaz. The FNB Madibaz won with a staggering score of 36-8 at Florida Park in Ravensmead.



The first half of the game saw the Ikeys trailing behind their opponents with one try.The Madibaz powered through scoring an impressive five tries. The Madibaz lock duo of Wynand Grassman and Gerrit Huisamen proved to be a winning force with Ikeys defence battling to keep the Port Elizabeth team out of their half.

The second half kicked off with the Madibaz wasting no time in further securing their win with a try from Jixie Molapo under the upright. The Ikeys made a come back with fierce defence towards the end of the half as they found their feet in the game. However, the game came to a deadlock as neither team was successful in adding points to the 36-8 scoreline.

In the 2016 Varsity Cup the FNB Ikeys finished at the bottom of the log. As the underdogs in this years tournament, the FNB Ikeys have much ground to cover in the coming weeks. Round two of varsity cup will see the FNB Ikeys battle to off with the FNB CUT at the UCT rugby fields. The FNB Madibaz will endure a tough game against the FNB NWU-Puk at the Fanie du Toit Sport Grounds in Potchefstroom.

FNB Player That Rocks: Kevin Kaba (FNB Madibaz)

Scores:

FNB UCT: 8

Tries: Cuan Hablutzel

Pens: Lohan Lube

FNB Madibaz: 36

Tries: Andile Jho (2), Jixie Molapo, Lovu Claassen, Kevin Kaba

Cons: Simon Bolze (3)

Pens: Simon Bolze

FNB UCT: 15 Rob Anderson, 14 Seb Roodt, 13 Suwi Chibale, 12 Rico Lategan, 11 Joel Smith, 10 Lohan Lube, 9 Stef de Gouveia, 8 Nyasha Tarusenga, 7 Luke Stringer, 6 Jason Klaassen (C), 5 Duncan Saffy, 4 Gary Porter, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Cuan Hablutzel, 1 Waryin Losper

Subs: 16 Msizi Zondi, 17 Marty Chandler, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazebuko, 19 Nama Xaba, 20 Sanele Malwane, 21 Hilio de Abreu, 22 Ibbie Adams, 23 Jez Mcintyre

FNB Madibaz: 15 Lindelwe Zungu, 14 Ivan-John du Preez, 13 Siphumelele Msutwana, 12 Andile Jho, 11 Jixie Molapo, 10 Simon Bolze, 9 Lovu Claassen, 8 Kevin Kaba, 7 Lusanda Badiyana, 6 Stephanus Nieuwoudt, 5 Gerrit Huisamen, 4 Wynand Grassmann, 3 Nicolas Roebeck, 2 JP Jamieson, 1 Xandre Vos

Subs: 16 Jedwin Harty, 17 Tembelihle, 18 Janse Roux, 19 Henry Brown, 20 Rouche Nel, 21 Thomas Kean, 22 Luan Nieuwoudt, 23 Daniel Voigt

written by: Rachel Laemmle