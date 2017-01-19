Fees Must Fall activist, Khanyile remains in prison

After 120 days in jail Bonginkosi Khanyile, Fees Must Fall (FMF) activist from Durban University of Technology (DUT), remains behind bars.



Today was Khanyile’s fourth court appearance which was a pre-trial conference. According to Prosecutor Nkululeko Msiya the discussion today was productive. However both parties were unable to conclude everything. Both parties agreed to an adjournment so that all the issues pertaining to the case could be worked out before going to trail. There will be another pre-trial conference on February 28.

Khanyile is facing 8 charges which include public violence, illegal gathering, trespassing and inciting violence. He has been denied bail twice by Durban Magistrate’s Court magistrates court and once by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The FMF activist has received a great deal support. Outside the court, people gathered in support of Khanyile. Khanyile’s mother, Pumzile Khathin was present amongst the crowd of supporters.

Once news broke that Khanyile will remain in prison for an additional 40 days, social media came alive with tweets expressing outrage at this decision.

Verily Verily I tell you now, Bonginkosi Khanyile will be free. But then he was always free, because there is no prison for ideas!!! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 18, 2017

Bonginkosi Khanyile's case postponed to 28 February because state is unorganised with no evidence. Macala. Macala. #FreeBonginkosiKhanyile — Babes Womzabalazo (@NalediChirwa) January 19, 2017