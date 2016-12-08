SNG Local Top Ten Compilation

The South African music scene plays host to some amazingly talented bands and individuals as showcased by local top ten charts on Tuks FM and PUK FM. We have certainly enjoyed bringing the music to you over the last year and would like to end off with the top ten songs that hit number 1. (Please note that the list is compiled only from the charts that were available but does not cover every chart featured on the two stations.) Songs on the list were chosen for their movement in the top five positions.

#10 Won’t Break Down by Zebra & Giraffe

#9 Tonight by Albert Frost

#8 Take It From Me by Kongos

#7 Ek Sweer Op My Lewe by Blood Brothers

#6 Cherry Coated by The Motherland

#5 Alona by The Plastics tied with

#5 Animals At The Altar by New Academics for 5th spot.

#4 The Whip by Phfat (feat. Mikhaela Faye)

#3 A Little Like You by The Sextons

#2 Cold Shoulder by Locnville ft Sketchy Bongo

#1 Santa Fe by December Streets

Tell us what you like: Which songs rocked your 2016? Which songs deserve more airplay and what would you like to see when it comes to local music? Send us your lists and fave artists.

Bring on 2017!