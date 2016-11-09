PUK FM Local Top Ten November 9

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 18h00-21h00. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. GOODLUCK peaked at number 1 with Find Me In The Forest. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Idaho by Thieve ft Hunter Kennedy

#3 Ek Sweer Op My Lewe by Blood Brothers

#4 Land Of The Blind by Crawling King Snake

#5 Get It Right by Dance, You’re On Fire

#6 Make Amends by Scarlotte Will

#7 Rabbit Hole by ISO

#8 Something by Gangs Of Ballet

#9 Into The Wilderness by Early Hours

#10 Bunny Park by CNSRD

