PUK FM Local Top Ten November 2

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 18h00-21h00. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Blood Brothers peaked at number 1with Ek Sweer Op My Lewe. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Get It Right by Dance, You’re On Fire

#3 Find Me In The Forest by GoodLuck

#4 Rabbit Hole by ISO

#5 Into The Wilderness by Early Hours

#6 Idaho by Thieve ft Hunter Kennedy

#7 Spare A Little Love by Monark, Riky Rick & Lisa Good

#8 Land Of The Blind by Crawling King Snake

#9 Make Amends by Scarlotte Will

#10 Something by Gangs Of Ballet

