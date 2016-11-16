PUK FM Local Top Ten November 16

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. THIEVE ft Hunter Kennedy peaked at number 1 with Idaho. For a listen to their latest album go here. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Land Of The Blind by Crawling King Snake

#3 Make Amends by Scarlotte Will

#4 Find Me In The Forest by GOODLUCK

#5 Something by Gangs Of Ballet

#6 Ek Sweer Op My Lewe by Blood Brothers

#7 Bunny Park by CNSRD

#8 Get It Right by Dance, You’re On Fire

#9 I Play The Drums by Yo Grapes

#10 Timeline by Ifani ft Francois Van Coke

