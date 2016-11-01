Become an SNG contributor

Planning a career in journalism? Get valuable experience as a Student News Grid contributor. You do not need to have studied journalism to apply, but you must have a passion for journalism.

Student News Grid is looking for aspiring student journalists to contribute articles as we strive to reflect the diverse voices of students today.

We are ideally looking for people who can commit to providing at least one article per week (more is welcome), but we are also happy to consider once-off or occasional submissions that are of sufficient quality and relevant to our readers.

What it takes:

Self-starter who is ambitious and able to take initiative.

Driven by your passion to write.

Ability to meet deadlines, especially when writing news articles.

Curious, eager and motivated to uncover stories.

Perseverance when writing a story despite challenges.

Ethical in your approach to stories and sources.

Research skills- knowing how to source stories using social media and where to find the information you require in order to fully understand the topic before writing.

Download a copy of the application form below and once completed, mail it to Jody at editor@studentnewsgrid.com.