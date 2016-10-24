What to do for Halloween

When thinking of Halloween, the mental image of small children running around in badly homemade costumes scrambling to grab as many sweets as they can may come to mind.

But Halloween isn’t exclusively for kids. For students, this is a last ditch effort to go out with their friends before exams take hold while being able to unleash their inner cosplayer. Here are a few ideas for how you can celebrate the scariest holiday of the year.

Arcade Empire Halloween Party

Every year Arcade Empire hosts a Halloween party, which many students attend as a highly anticipated event. This year will be slightly different as there has been a change in venue. While still hosted by Arcade Empire, this event will be held at the Voortrekker Monument on 29 October. The line-up includes Grassy Spark, Vimo, Bittereinder, Haezer, December Streets and Kyle Watson, and will be spread across three stages. The ticket costs R160.

Truth Halloween Ball

On 29 October, the Midrand based nightclub Truth will be holding their Halloween Ball. For those of you who love to dance while listening to a great DJ line-up, this is definitely the event for you. Be sure to dress scary – glow-in-the-dark paint is advised – when heading for the Truth Basement. Tickets are priced at R120.

House parties

We all know that one guy who will use any excuse to throw a house party, and Halloween is his perfect opportunity. These parties are always great if you want to go out but don’t want to fork out the cash for entrance or those tempting drink specials. If you’re brave enough, hosting your own party could be for you. No need to pay for Uber but there will probably be some cleaning up involved.

Scary movie night

For those of you who aren’t really into going out or have no patience to dress up, holing up on All Hallows’ Eve for a scary movie night might be the best way to celebrate. Curling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and some classic horrors.

Written by: Julia Bain

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/sections/entertainment/5192-what-to-do-for-halloween