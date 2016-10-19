Since the announcement that UP’s academic year will continue online, students have raised concerns about limited or no access to the internet. UP management have since made arrangements for access to ClickUP and the UP website.

UP announced that students will now be able to access the university’s website and ClickUP, free of charge and for an unlimited amount of time. In the statement UP said, “Those who need to make use of this service can collect a Sim card from the booth at the Lunnon Gate of the Hatfield campus, between 09:00 and 15:00 from Wednesday, 19 October. Students will need to bring with them their student cards and ID books. Students who have been allowed onto the Hatfield campus may collect the Sim card from Room 3-78 in the Technical Services Building.”

The Sim cards are provided by Telkom. Sipho Maseko, CEO at Telkom, said in a press release, “Our universities and institutions are key to empowering South Africans and creating growth in this country. We at Telkom believe it is essential that students are able to continue their studies despite the current political climate. We hope that this small contribution on our part will assist students to complete the academic year as we work together to build an equitable system for all.” Using a Telkom mobile prepaid or postpaid Sim card will allow students to access content on the university’s website without paying. This service is known as Telkom’s Reverse Bill URL.

According to UP spokesperson Anna-Retha Bouwer, the Sim cards available at the Hatfield campus have already been registered according to Rica legislations. Bouwer added, “The Sim cards are also available at any Telkom store at a minimal cost, but then students will have to provide the necessary documents themselves to comply with the Rica regulations.”

Written by: Henri Uys

Originally published: perdeby.co.za/sections/news/tuks-news/5187-telkom-and-up-provide-clickup-access-to-students-for-free