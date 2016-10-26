PUK FM Local Top Ten October 26

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 18h00-21h00. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. ISO stayed at number 1 with Rabbithole. You can listen to a preview of their new album here. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Ek Sweer Op My Lewe by Blood Brothers

#3 Spare A Little Love by Monark, Riky Rick & Lisa Good

#4 Get It Right by Dance, You’re On Fire

#5 Stutter Love by Opposite The Other

#6 Into The Wilderness by Early Hours

#7 Here I Am by Grassy Spark

#8 Find Me In The Forest by GoodLuck

#9 Idaho by Thieve ft Hunter Kennedy

#10 Land Of The Blind by Crawling King Snake

