PUK FM Local Top Ten October 19

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 18h00-21h00. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. ISO peaked at number 1 with Rabbithole. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Stutter Love by Opposite The Other

#3 Ek Sweer Op My Lewe by Blood Brothers

#4 Here I Am by Grassy Spark

#5 Love In Abundance by The Graeme Watkins Project

#6 Spare A Little Love by Monark, Riky Rick & Lisa Good

#7 Lavender Hill Shuffle by The Hellphones

#8 Into The Wilderness by Early Hours

#9 Get It Right by Dance, You’re On Fire

#10 Find Me In The Forest by GoodLuck

What do you think of the selection? Did you like the choice, or do you think something else should be up there? Please let us know in the comments and don’t forget to like and share this.