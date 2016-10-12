PUK FM Local Top Ten October 12

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 18h00-21h00. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Grassy Spark stayed at number 1 with Here I Am. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Lavender Hill Shuffle by The Hellphones

#3 RedFlag by The Cavalier

#4 Stutter Love by Opposite The Other

#5 Love In Abundance by The Graeme Watkins Project

#6 You Say You Love Me by The Kiffness ft Tawanna Shaunte

#7 Better Day by Joe Louis x Dominic Neill

#8 Rabbit Hole by ISO

#9 R2D2 by Boxer

#10 I Don’t Wanna Go To Work No More by Gerald Clark & Sibot

