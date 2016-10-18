Best ice-cream parlours in Pretoria

Ice-cream season has finally arrived. When the temperature rises so does the desire for a cold and creamy treat. Try these amazing ice-cream parlours when the cravings are just too much to bear.

The most highly rated ice-cream parlour in Pretoria is Royal Danish Home Made Ice-cream, on the corner of Bernard Street and Gordon Road. This establishment has been serving traditional Danish ice cream in homemade cones for 26 years. Their creative flavours, such as Cherry Brandy and Mocha Almond Fudge, will haunt your taste buds. Ask for a drizzle of their famous caramel sauce for the full Royal Danish experience. They also serve retro classics like raspberry floats.

Kingelato Ice Cream Parlour is conveniently located within walking distance from Hatfield campus. People rave about their pistachio flavoured ice-cream and impeccable service on food review app Zomato. Kingelato has branches in Groenkloof, Waterkloof and Moreletapark. They also offer half litre and one litre tubs of ice cream to take home.

Aroma Gelato & Waffle Lounge always offers a range of innovative flavours that will have you going back for seconds or even thirds. You can have any of their gelatos as a milkshake or on a Belgian waffle. Aroma is not only reasonably priced but also not stingy when it comes to scooping. Head to their Facebook page to see when they have specials and drool over photos of their delicious treats. You can also surprise someone with an Aroma ice-cream cake for their birthday.

If you’re up for a bit on an adventure, BICCCS in Waterkloof Heights offers delicious homemade Italian ice-cream. Flavours range from the traditional chocolate to the more exotic coconut. The ice-cream is the perfect consistency and patrons can enjoy the view beside Vespas and local cyclists. If you are not the biggest ice-cream fan, BICCCS also offers fresh breads, pastries, sandwiches and premium coffee.

With summer around the corner, every day is the perfect day for ice-cream.

Written by: Claudine Noppe

Originally published: http: perdeby.co.za/sections/entertainment/5156-best-ice-cream-parlours-in-pretoria