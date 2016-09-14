Wits Fees Must Fall demand Vice-Chancellor assist UKZN students

Wits Fees Must Fall (FMF) has not only pledged their solidarity to students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) but has now called on Wits Vice-Chancellor, Adam Habib, to intervene. Yesterday, September 13, Wits FMF handed over a memorandum with their list of demands.



The memorandum consisted of some demands relating to alleged rape of a UKZN female student and other demands concerned the current climate at universities. The first two demands made were an unconditional apology to the female student who was allegedly raped as well as to other students who were, reportedly, sexually harassed by police. Further Habib has been asked to put an end to the militarisation of campuses across the country. Wits FMF collective demand “[their] right to study in campuses that have not been reduced to militarised zones and police camps.”

Wits FMF has given Habib five working days to address their demands. If their demands are not met, Wits FMF said that “we will escalate our actions to ensure that our demands are actioned and met with the urgency they require.”