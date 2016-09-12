TUT sink NWU to reach the 2016 Varsity Football final

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is in the final of the 2016 Varsity Football competition after an exciting penalty shootout against the University of North West-Mafikeng (NWU). TUT won with a score of 4-3. The match took place on September 8 at TUT stadium.



The game was forced into a penalty shootout after both teams failed to find a goal during 90 minutes of regular time, with the game deadlocked at 0-0.

It was the heroics of TUT’s goalkeeper, Lloyd Morulane who ensured that TUT advanced to the final. Morulane successfully saved NWU’s Sifiso Ngwenya’s penalty and went on to score earning him man of the match. Jubilant TUT supporters filled the field after the decisive penalty and celebrated their team’s win.

TUT will now face off against the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in the final which will be played on September 22 in Tshwane. UJ reached the final by beating the Central University of Technology, also in a penalty shootout in Bloemfontein.