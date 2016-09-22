TUT edge UJ to become Varsity Football 2016 champions

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) were crowned the 2016 Varsity Football champions after a 2-1 victory over the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in front of a jubilant home crowd in the final held at TUT stadium on Thursday.

The highly anticipated ‘Tshwane Derby’ was not short of drama as UJ drew first blood in the seventh minute through the boot of Sbongeleni Gamede who capitalized on an error made TUT goalkeeper, Dumisani Msibi, who came off his line. However, TUT was able to respond courtesy of a Jacob Hlalele goal leaving things all square at the end of the first half. TUT came back highly energized in the second half and a breakthrough came when Sipho Sibiya headed in a much needed goal to take the match to 2-1 as TUT held on until the final whistle, meaning the trophy remained in Tshwane.

The accolades did not end there as TUT’s Dumisani’s Msibi grabbed the Golden Glove award with Jacob Hlalele taking home the Golden Boot award. TUT are now champions of both men’s and women’s varsity football as the TUT women’s team were crowned champions for the third time, beating the University of the Western Cape (UWC) 1-0 in the final played earlier in the day.