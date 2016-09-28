PUK FM Local Top Ten September 28

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 18h00-21h00. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. The Kiffness Ft Tawanna Shaunte peaked at number 1 with You Say You Love Me. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 Here I Am by Grassy Spark

#3 R2D2 by Boxer

#4 RedFlag by The Cavalier

#5 I Don’t Wanna Go To Work No More by Gerald Clark & Sibot

#6 Lavender Hill Shuffle by The Hellphones

#7 Never Mind by Mathew Gold

#8 Stutter Love by Opposite The Other

#9 Life on Mars by Ben Dey & The Concrete Lions

We have no media for this song at the moment but you can enjoy more tracks from Ben Dey here.

#10 Love In Abundance by The Graeme Watkins Project

