PUK FM Local Top Ten September 21

The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 18h00-21h00. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Gerald Clarke and Sibot peaked at number 1 with I Don’t Want To Go To Work No More. Read more to see who else is on the chart.

#2 You Say You Love Me by The Kiffness Ft Tawanna Shaunte

#3 Never Mind by Mathew Gold

#4 Life on Mars by Ben Dey & The Concrete Lions

#5 Here I Am by Grassy Spark

#6 Dis Hoe Ons Rol by Jack Parow

#7 See I Wrote It For You by Jeremy Loops

#8 Run by Matthew Mole

#9 Solar Eclipse by IV4

#10 RedFlag by The Cavalier