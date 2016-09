National Education and Health Workers Union (Nehawu) and Wits workers demand that Wits respects their right to choose a medical aid scheme. Yesterday, September 15, Nehawu and Wits workers marched to Solomon Mahlangu House to hand over a memorandum listing their demands. Currently workers are forced to use Witsmed. Witsmed is a medical aid programme for workers which workers feel is too expensive. They are required to pay R3 267 per a month which workers have said is half of their salary.