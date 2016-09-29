March for free education for the poor at Rhodes University

Last week Friday, September 23, members of the Rhodes University community marched to the Mayor’s office to hand over a petition supporting the call for free education for the poor.

Rhodes Vice-Chancellor, Sizwe Mabizela took part in the march amongst members of management, staff, support staff and students. However the march was disrupted halfway by the Fees Must Fall protestors on High Street. At which point the march became a meeting; protestors explained that they were boycotting the march and having a meeting at Kaif instead. Kaif is an area in Rhodes University’s main library which is believed to have had cameras installed by management as a way of monitoring students; apparently the cameras cannot capture sound. Despite the disruption, the march continued and the petition was handed over to the Deputy Mayor as the Mayor was out of town.

Written by: Nokwanda Dlamini