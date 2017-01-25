Latest news
Pending cases and historical debt prevent students from registering
While students with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) do not have to worry about historical debt preventing them from registering, this cannot...
Saggy Stone craft debut beer & music fest
Does the idea of sipping a tasty cold craft beer as some of SA's finest bands play against a beautiful backdrop appeal to you? If...
Fees Must Fall on social media: Instagram
“The revolution will be tweeted.” This caption is from one of Zapiro’s cartoons concerning the 2015 Fees Must Fall (FMF) protests which is still...
Diversity within SA Rugby
South African rugby has come under the pump in recent weeks, after some dreadful performances...
TUT edge UJ to become Varsity Football 2016 champions
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) were crowned the 2016 Varsity Football champions after a 2-1...
TUT sink NWU to reach the 2016 Varsity Football final
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is in the final of the 2016 Varsity Football competition...
Wits EFFSC deliver memorandum to South Point
On July 25 Wits EFFSC and South Point residents marched to South Point to hand over a memorandum. The memorandum listed a number of...
Understanding white privilege
Over the past couple of weeks universities across the country have been rocked by protests calling for free, quality, decolonised education. Students have expressed...
Tuks FM SA Top 10 – June 1
#1 Animals at the Altar by New Academics You can support the guys and buy the song and new album here: New Academics Growler-Front Animals At...