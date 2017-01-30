Latest news
Worker unrest at Unisa stops registration
The National Educational and Allied Workers Union's (Nehawu) nationwide strike continues as talks between Unisa and Nehawu resume today. Protests began on Monday after wage negotiations...
Entertainment
Saggy Stone debuts beer & music fest
Does the idea of sipping a tasty cold craft beer as some of SA's finest bands play against a beautiful backdrop appeal to you? If...
Features
Survival guide for first years
You are no longer the big fish in the pond. Gone are the days of routine classes and half hour lunch breaks. It’s time...
Sport
NMMU Madibaz outscore UCT Ikeys in first Varsity Cup match
Yesterday evening in the first round of the 2017 Varsity Cup Rugby competition the University...
Pukke beat UJ in Varsity Cup ‘kicking contest’
The North West University (NWU) Pukke beat the University of Johannesburg (UJ) last night in...
Tuks edge ahead of Maties in wet Varsity Cup first game
Maties (Stellenbosch University) met Tuks (University of Pretoria) at a damp and rainy Loftus stadium for...
Understanding white privilege
Over the past couple of weeks universities across the country have been rocked by protests calling for free, quality, decolonised education. Students have expressed...
Wits EFFSC deliver memorandum to South Point
On July 25 Wits EFFSC and South Point residents marched to South Point to hand over a memorandum. The memorandum listed a number of...
Tuks FM SA Top 10 – June 1
#1 Animals at the Altar by New Academics You can support the guys and buy the song and new album here: New Academics Growler-Front Animals At...