Latest news
Fees Must Fall activist, Khanyile remains in prison
After 120 days in jail Bonginkosi Khanyile, Fees Must Fall (FMF) activist from Durban University of Technology (DUT), remains behind bars. Today was Khanyile’s fourth...
Entertainment
PUK FM Local Top Ten January 18
The PUKFM #LocalTop30 happens every Wednesday between 6-9 pm. Here are the top ten songs on this week’s chart. Goldfish ft Diamond Thug peaked at...
Features
Fees Must Fall on social media: Instagram
“The revolution will be tweeted.” This caption is from one of Zapiro’s cartoons concerning the 2015 Fees Must Fall (FMF) protests which is still...
Sport
Diversity within SA Rugby
South African rugby has come under the pump in recent weeks, after some dreadful performances...
TUT edge UJ to become Varsity Football 2016 champions
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) were crowned the 2016 Varsity Football champions after a 2-1...
TUT sink NWU to reach the 2016 Varsity Football final
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is in the final of the 2016 Varsity Football competition...
Most popular
Wits EFFSC deliver memorandum to South Point
On July 25 Wits EFFSC and South Point residents marched to South Point to hand over a memorandum. The memorandum listed a number of...
Understanding white privilege
Over the past couple of weeks universities across the country have been rocked by protests calling for free, quality, decolonised education. Students have expressed...
Tuks FM SA Top 10 – June 1
#1 Animals at the Altar by New Academics You can support the guys and buy the song and new album here: New Academics Growler-Front Animals At...