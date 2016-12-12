Latest news
Reflecting on 2016 at UP
The University of Pretoria (UP) has seen various events over the past year which have brought significant changes. In this article, we take a...
Entertainment
SNG Local Top Ten Compilation
The South African music scene plays host to some amazingly talented bands and individuals as showcased by local top ten charts on Tuks FM...
Features
Fees Must Fall on social media: Instagram
“The revolution will be tweeted.” This caption is from one of Zapiro’s cartoons concerning the 2015 Fees Must Fall (FMF) protests which is still...
Sport
Diversity within SA Rugby
South African rugby has come under the pump in recent weeks, after some dreadful performances...
TUT edge UJ to become Varsity Football 2016 champions
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) were crowned the 2016 Varsity Football champions after a 2-1...
TUT sink NWU to reach the 2016 Varsity Football final
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is in the final of the 2016 Varsity Football competition...
Wits EFFSC deliver memorandum to South Point
On July 25 Wits EFFSC and South Point residents marched to South Point to hand over a memorandum. The memorandum listed a number of...
Understanding white privilege
Over the past couple of weeks universities across the country have been rocked by protests calling for free, quality, decolonised education. Students have expressed...
Tuks FM SA Top 10 – June 1
#1 Animals at the Altar by New Academics You can support the guys and buy the song and new album here: New Academics Growler-Front Animals At...